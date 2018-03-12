In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Meghan Markle talks to school children as she arrives with her fiance Britain's Prince Harry to take part in an event for young women as part of International Women's Day in Birmingham, central England.

Two months before her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is making her first official appearance with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, NBC News reported.

Markle is attending the Commonwealth Day celebration — honoring a group of 53 nations, mostly former British territories, known as the Commonwealth — at Westminster Abbey in London, along with her fiance, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

"She is already effectively being treated as a full-blown member of the royal family, even if she hasn't married Prince Harry yet," Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent for The Sunday Times newspaper, told NBC News.

The marriage is coming on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.