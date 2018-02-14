Men Armed With AK-47s Storm Texas Game Room, Shoot Woman: Police - NBC Bay Area
Men Armed With AK-47s Storm Texas Game Room, Shoot Woman: Police

The armed group ran away from the scene before officers arrived

Published at 6:12 AM PST on Feb 14, 2018 | Updated 16 minutes ago

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside early Wednesday morning, police said.

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside early Wednesday morning, police said.

    The four men opened fire inside the business in the 3200 block of North Beach Street and robbed several people inside the game room.

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. Her condition was not immediately released.

    The armed group ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

    Detectives reported a large number of shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside, police said Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

