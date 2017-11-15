Watch: Bright Light Flashes Across the Sky Over Phoenix - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flash Flood Watch for North Bay Counties
OLY-BAY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Watch: Bright Light Flashes Across the Sky Over Phoenix

The fireball, possibly a meteor, can be seen on a city security camera as it falls from the sky and erupts in a flash

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A streak of light that cast a brilliant glow in the night sky was captured on camera late Tuesday in Phoenix. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

    A streak of light that cast a brilliant glow in the night sky was captured on camera late Tuesday in Phoenix.

    The fireball, possibly a meteor, can be seen on a city security camera as it falls from the sky and erupts in a flash. It was one of several major fireball sightings reported during a 10-hour period Tuesday and early Wednesday to the American Meteor Society

    The sightings come a few days before the peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower, late Friday and early Saturday. In rare cases, meteors can fall at rates up to 50,000 per hour during the mid-November event.

    Published at 7:18 AM PST on Nov 15, 2017 | Updated at 5:27 PM PST on Nov 15, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices