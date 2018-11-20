Jane Britton, 23, of Needham, Massachusetts was a Harvard University graduate student studying anthropology. She was killed on Jan. 7, 1969.

It took nearly 50 years, but the 1969 cold case murder of a Harvard University student has finally been solved thanks to forensic technology advances, a Massachusetts district attorney announced Tuesday afternoon.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that the DNA of serial rapist Michael Sumpter was linked to remaining evidence samples in the brutal sexual assault and murder of 23-year-old Jane Britton, who was found dead in her Cambridge apartment on Jan. 7, 1969.

"The mystery has finally been solved," Ryan said.

Her boyfriend went to check on the Needham after she failed to show up for an exam.

Officials said Britton was found sexually assaulted and suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head.

There's no indication that Sumpter and Britton knew each other, according to authorities; however, Sumpter said he was working on a street near her Harvard Square apartment at the time of her death.

Sumpter died in 2001 at the age of 54 from cancer, Ryan said.

More to come.