In this file photo, refugees and migrants are transferred to the SOS Mediterranee Aquarius rescue ship a day after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as they tried to leave Libya and reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, Monday, May 7, 2018.

A ship carrying hundreds of migrants was stuck at sea Monday after Italy and the small Mediterranean island nation of Malta both refused to allow the rescue vessel to dock, NBC News reported.

Aid group SOS Mediterranee said the 629 passengers aboard the Aquarius were caught up in a crackdown promoted by the right-wing partner in Italy's new populist government, which has vowed to stop the country from becoming the "refugee camp of Europe."

Those aboard the ship included 400 people picked up by the Italian navy, that country's coast guard and private cargo ships who were transferred onto the vessel. The crew of the Aquarius also pulled 229 migrants from the water or from traffickers' unseaworthy boats Saturday night, including 123 unaccompanied minors and seven pregnant women.

Later, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country would take in the migrants.

"It is our obligation to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a 'safe harbor' to these people," Spain's presidential office said in a statement.