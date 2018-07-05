Mom Shoots Man Trying to Steal SUV With Kids Inside: Cops

Police say a mother shot a man who tried to steal her SUV while her two toddlers were still inside the vehicle in Dallas Wednesday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

A mother shot a man who tried to steal her SUV while her two toddlers were still inside the vehicle in Dallas Wednesday night, police said.

It happened about 10 p.m. outside a Shell service station in the 100 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

The mother had stepped inside the gas station when a man climbed into the driver's seat and tried to drive away, according to police. The woman jumped back into the vehicle and ordered the man to stop the car, police said.

When he refused, she pulled a gun from the glove box and shot the man, who then drove the SUV into a utility pole, according to police.



The children, who police described as toddlers, and the mother were not hurt.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. He faces two charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering, and robbery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

