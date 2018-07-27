In this file photo, a view of signage can be seen at the MoviePass House Park City during Sundance 2018 on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

The parent company of movie subscription service MoviePass received a loan worth more than $6 million after a “service interruption” Thursday prevented it from making required payments, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

According to the filing, $5 million of the loan received by Helios and Matheson will be used to help MoviePass make payments to its “merchant and fulfillment processors.”

If it fails to do so, the processors would stop processing payments. That appears to have been what happened on Thursday for the company's more than three million subscribers.

The filing notes: "Such a service interruption occurred on July 26, 2018."

Moviegoers at the time complained on social media that they were unable to check-in. MoviePass had said Thursday on Twitter it was "experiencing technical issues with our card-based check-in process" and "diligently working to resolve the issue."





NBC has contacted MoviePass and Helios and Matheson for comment.



“Such service interruptions could have a material adverse effect on MoviePass' ability to retain its subscribers,” the SEC filing says. “This would have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial position and results of operations.”

The loan comes after Helios said in a July 10 SEC filing that it could lose at least $45 million this month, NBC News reported. The company said then it had more than $13 million available in cash.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told NBC News earlier this month that customers shouldn’t be concerned about the company’s future.

MoviePass allows users to see one movie per day for a $9.95 monthly fee.

In a statement last summer, AMC called the MoviePass business model “shaky and unsustainable.” In June AMC unveiled a rival subscription program.