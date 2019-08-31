Multiple people have been shot in West Texas after two suspects driving stolen vehicles started to fire indiscriminately, Odessa police say.

One person is in custody, as of 4:45 p.m., according to NBC's Midland affiliate KWES.

One of the shooters, who police said hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck, is in custody, police said. The second shooter is still at-large and driving a small gold or white Toyota truck, police said.

Odessa police said one person "hijacked" a U.S. Postal Service truck, while Midland police said they were searching for a second vehicle -- a small gold or white Toyota truck.

Midland police said the shooters were driving from Midland to Odessa on Interstate Highway 20 when they stopped and shot a Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers, KWES reports.

Both police departments encouraged drivers to get off the roads and stay indoors.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus is on lockdown. The university sent a tweet urging students and staff to stay in the dorms or offices until further notice.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, NBC News reports.

This is a developing story, check back as details become available.