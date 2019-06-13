Huge Mystery Blob Discovered Under the Moon's Biggest Crater - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Relief as High Pressure Moves East
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Huge Mystery Blob Discovered Under the Moon's Biggest Crater

It weighs about five times more than the entire Big Island on Hawaii

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Huge Mystery Blob Discovered Under the Moon's Biggest Crater
    NASA / Goddard Space Flight Center / University of Arizona
    This false-color graphic shows the topography of the far side of the moon. The warmer colors indicate high topography and the bluer colors indicate low topography. The South Pole-Aitken Basin is shown by the shades of blue. The dashed circle shows the location of the mass anomaly under the basin.

    Far under the largest crater in the solar system lies a huge blob, mystifying the scientists who recently discovered it, NBC News reported.

    It could be a huge metal deposit generated by the asteroid that slammed into the moon billions of years ago, creating the South Pole-Aitkin basin, according to the team of scientists who made the discovery, which was announced in April in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

    The mass weighs the equivalent of about 4.8 quintillion pounds on Earth, which is about five times more than the entire Big Island of Hawaii.

    "This is a very large mass of a scale that is difficult even for geologists to recognize," North Carolina State University planetary geology professor Paul Byrne said.

    NASA Shows Off Mars Helicopter

    [NATL-LA] NASA Shows Off Mars Helicopter

    In an interstellar first, NASA plans to send a helicopter to Mars.

    (Published Saturday, May 12, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices