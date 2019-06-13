Huge Mystery Blob Discovered Under the Moon's Biggest Crater

Far under the largest crater in the solar system lies a huge blob, mystifying the scientists who recently discovered it, NBC News reported.
It could be a huge metal deposit generated by the asteroid that slammed into the moon billions of years ago, creating the South Pole-Aitkin basin, according to the team of scientists who made the discovery, which was announced in April in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
The mass weighs the equivalent of about 4.8 quintillion pounds on Earth, which is about five times more than the entire Big Island of Hawaii.
"This is a very large mass of a scale that is difficult even for geologists to recognize," North Carolina State University planetary geology professor Paul Byrne said.