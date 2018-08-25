Astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands near a scientific experiment on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 moon mission, which occurred July 20, 1969. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

NASA astronauts are trained to handle just about any problem that arises during a mission — but that doesn’t mean they’re on their own.

From the dawn of human spaceflight through the Apollo and shuttle eras to today, the men and women who venture into space know that, when problems arise, dozens of engineers, flight controllers, doctors and other experts back at mission control in Houston are just a radio transmission away.

The back and forth between astronauts and mission control seldom get much attention. But now that NASA and the University of Texas, Dallas have digitized 19,000 hours of recordings from the historic Apollo 11 mission, we can listen in on some of the most remarkable examples of the teamwork between astronauts and their ground-based colleagues.