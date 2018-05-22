Multiple sources tell NBC 4 New York that video from a Department of Transportation camera shows the school bus filled with fifth-graders in Thursday's deadly wreck in New Jersey making a sudden U-turn in a median. Chris Glorioso reports.

The school bus driver from the deadly May 17 highway crash in New Jersey had a lengthy history of license suspensions and moving violations, a spokeswoman for the Motor Vehicle Commission told News 4.

Investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which killed a 10-year-old student and a teacher after the full-size school bus collided with a dump truck on Route 80 near exit 25 in Mount Olive Township. Video from a Department of Transportation camera shows the school bus filled with fifth-graders making a sudden U-turn in a median, sources have told News 4.

The bus, which was carrying 38 students and seven adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, was heading to a class field trip to Waterloo Village, a historic site in Stanhope.

The driver, who first got his license in 1975, had a total of 14 license suspensions, eight speeding tickets, a careless driving ticket and a ticket for an improper turn in 2010, the MVC spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The most recent suspension was from Dec. 20 of last year to Jan. 3 of this year for unpaid parking tickets. It was not clear if Paramus officials knew of that suspension; the district was not immediately available for comment.

The driver had a commercial driver's license issued in 2012 and got the school bus endorsement on his commercial driver's license in 2013, the MVC said.