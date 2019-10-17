Drone footage taken in New Orleans shows the damage after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed during construction on Saturday.

Authorities in New Orleans are now investigating a new video following the collapse of the future hotel. The social media post is raising questions about potential concerns before the deadly accident, NBC News reports.

The grainy video claims to show the hotel two days before it buckled. An apparent worker at the construction site is heard in Spanish saying a concrete slab is aging and the posts supporting it are bent.

A spokesman for the company said it had not been able to verify the video.

“We cannot overstress that while we await the implementation of the plan to secure the site, one thing that can be just as dangerous as the tower cranes is false information," the company said in a written statement.

Two Dead, One Missing After New Orleans Collapse