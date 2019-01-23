Student on Viral Encounter With Native American Elder: 'I Respect Him' - NBC Bay Area
Student on Viral Encounter With Native American Elder: 'I Respect Him'

"In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing"

Published 22 minutes ago

    One of the high school students at the center of the Washington, D.C., march encounter that's become a cultural flashpoint says he wasn't being "disrespectful" toward a Native American activist he appeared to stare down.

    Nick Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, discussed the march and its aftermath with Savannah Guthrie in an interview airing Wednesday on the TODAY show.

    Guthrie asked Sandmann if he feels he owes anyone an apology for the encounter, in which he appears on video to be smirking in the face of activist Nathan Phillips as Phillips chanted and played a drum during the Indigenous Peoples March Friday.

    Phillips has said he was trying to defuse a situation between a large group of Covington Catholic students and several Black Hebrew Israelites outside the Lincoln Memorial.

    Sandmann said he had "every right" to stand there, according to a preview clip released Tuesday evening.

    “My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I'd like to talk to him," Sandmann said. "In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing."

    The short encounter went viral over the holiday weekend as people criticized the students, some of whom appear to be mocking Phillips; Phillips for drumming so close to a group of children; the Black Israelites and even the critics themselves.

      

