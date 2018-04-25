Manhunt Underway for Armed Suspect in Maine Deputy's Murder

Maine authorities provide an update after a suspect on the run, believed to be armed and extremely dangerous, shot and killed a Somerset County sheriff's deputy in Norridgewock early Wednesday morning.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect police believe to be armed and extremely dangerous after a Maine sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the town of Norridgewock early Wednesday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot and killed between 1 and 2 a.m., according to police.

The suspect, identified as John Williams, 29, of Madison, Maine, then allegedly stole Cole's cruiser and committed a theft at a Cumberland Farms store on Waterville Road.

Cole's abandoned cruiser was found around 5 a.m. off of Mill Stream Road in Norridgewock, and law enforcement officials believe Williams then fled on foot and is still at large.

Williams is described as being 5-foot, 6-inches, weighing about 120 pounds and having blue eyes. He has brown hair that is long enough for a ponytail and is shaved on the sides, according to police. It's unclear if Williams has access to another vehicle.

A nationwide alert for Williams has been issued, police said.

The manhunt for Williams is being coordinated by the Somerset Count Sheriff's Office with help from state police, Maine Game Wardens, U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

Police ordered Mill Stream Elementary in Norridgewock to close and part of Route 2 was also shut down amid the ongoing investigation.

A little over a month ago, on March 22, Williams was arrested on multiple firearm charges and traffic violations in Haverhill after he apparently drove off Interstate 495 and into a ditch. He was found with a firearm in his possession, though he did not have a license to carry it.

His bail in that case was initially set at $10,000, but a judge reduced it to $5,000 and he was released on that amount later the same day.

Teacher's Assistant Fired After Taping Student's Mouth Shut

One teacher's assistant at a Michigan elementary school lost her job when parents of a 5-year-old student accused her of taping their son's mouth shut with Scotch tape. Now, the parents of Abdul Dannaoui say they want a second assistant fired for the same incident. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Cole was a 13-year veteran of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

Somerset Sheriff Dale Lancaster called Wednesday "a very sad day" for his department and Mainers.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of fallen Deputy Sheriff Corporal Eugene Cole," Maine Gov. Paul LePage tweeted out. "If you live in Somerset County and the surrounding area, please cooperate with law enforcement and stay safe."

Cole's death marked the first officer shooting death in Maine since 1989, when Maine State Police Det. Giles Landry was shot and killed while investigating a child abuse complaint in Leeds, according to WCSH-TV.