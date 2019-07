People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

South Korean authorities are on alert after multiple projectiles were fired from North Korea's eastern coast, NBC has confirmed.

“We confirm that North Korea has launched several unidentified projectiles from Hodo Peninsula area within Southern Hamkyung Province at dawn on Wednesday,” a South Korean military official told NBC News.