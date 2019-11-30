It may not be Atlantic City, but two people won big in New Jersey after buying Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each — from the same store.

In the small Monmouth County town of Little Silver, which sits just below Red Bank and has a population of under 6,000, sits the Little Silver Family Pharmacy. That’s where two NJ Lottery tickets were sold which each were big winners worth $50,000 apiece, according to lottery officials.

But both tickets that matched four of the five white balls were bought with the Powerplay, multiplying the winnings to $100,000.

It is not known if either of the tickets have been claimed yet. There were no winners for the Powerball jackpot, which increased to $110 million before the next drawing Saturday night.