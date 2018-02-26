Teens Raise $60K for Shooting Victims After Fundraiser Goes Viral

NBC 6's Arlene Borenstein brings us the inspiring story of several students from the school who are taking their business and helping their classmates looking to recover from the tragic shooting.

A Broward County company is donating $60,000 to the victim’s fund after the mass shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – a company with three girls under the age of 16 at the helm, including one who attends the school.

Hanna Guttentag, a junior who left school early that day after feeling sick, says her company’s swag-driven merchandise like high school-themed bracelets and spirit bands have never sold in such big quantities, so quickly.

“Bracelets-wise, we’ve probably sold 6,000,” said Guttentag – who along with 16-year-old Stacy Gringauz and 14-year-old Sofia Rothenberg, started the company called Three Heart Strings about three years ago.

Sales have always gone to charity.

“We pick different charities to donate to each month,” said Rothenberg. But, that’s until the need came to them following the February 14th shooting that took 17 young lives.

“This is so close to all three of us and so close to our town because our town is so small,” said Rothenberg, an 8th grader at Westglades Middle School located just a short walk from Douglas’ campus.

The Parkland teenagers are now dedicating all of their sales to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victim’s Fund. The work they’ve put in to making Eagle-themed bracelets with square beads that read MSD has been met with a big response. After posting the bracelets on social media, they say their posts went viral – earning them more than $60,000 in sales and about 200 orders per day.

“We’ll help people as long as we can and as long as they are buying bracelets,” said Rothenberg.

It’s an emotional effort that has those closest to the teens thankful while remembering those who weren’t as lucky.

“I don’t know, maybe if she didn’t go home she wouldn’t be able to be doing this,” Guttentag’s mother, Mindy, said with tears in her eyes.

If you’d like to purchase a bracelet, click on this link. The school has also begun selling official products to help raise funds, which can be found by clicking this link.