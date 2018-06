Passenger Dies After Boston-Bound United Flight Diverted to Dulles

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport after a passenger on board died from a medical emergency.

Flight 1888 was traveling from Houston to Boston Wednesday morning when the passenger suffered a medical emergency. The crew used all available medical equipment on board, and had the plane diverted to Dulles, a United spokesperson said.

It's not clear what the medical emergency was, but the spokesperson said the passenger died.

No further details have been released.

On Tuesday, another passenger died after suffering a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight from London that landed in Philadelphia, NBC10 reported.