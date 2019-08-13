Plane Passenger Gets Entire Flight to Himself

Vincent Peone got a plane to himself while flying from Aspen, Colorado.

A New York City-based director apparently got a private jet experience as the only passenger on his flight, and chronicled his luck in a video that he shared online.

Vincent Peone told The Washington Post that he landed the solo trip after his Delta flight operated by SkyWest Airlines was rescheduled last week. The flight from Aspen, Colorado, to Salt Lake City, Utah, was the first leg in his trip home to New York.

"I didn’t know that I was the only person on the flight," he told the Post. "So I arrived at the airport, which is a very tiny airport, and at the desk, they were like, 'I don’t know if we even need to make the announcement, because it’s just you.' I was like, 'Oh, no. Do the announcement.' Obviously everyone really enjoyed playing along."

Video that Peone posted Monday, which has since been shared thousands of times, shows an airline employee inviting "the only passenger on this flight" to "kindly board at this time."

It then shows workers loading sandbags onto the aircraft, which Peone notes is so that the plane will meet minimum weight requirements.

The video goes on to show Peone with a drink in hand and joking with pilots about being on a private jet. His video shows rows of empty seats.

Peone told the Post that a flight attendant said he could sit wherever he wanted and no one had a problem with his filming.

He said he was told the trip probably cost the airline $30,000 to fly him to Salt Lake City and speculated that the airline went along with it because "they had to fly there to pick people up and bring them back."

NBC has reached out to Delta for comment.

After Peone shared his video, Delta tweeted back, "that looks like an awesome experience."