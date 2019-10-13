Pennsylvania Groom's Alleged Assault of Bridesmaid Didn't Surprise Sexual Violence Experts

A Pennsylvania groom’s alleged sexual assault of one of his wife’s bridesmaids days before their wedding made national headlines.But experts say that while it may be unusual for a groom to be the alleged assailant, sexual violence at weddings and similar events may be more common than people realize, NBC News reports.

"There are some unique circumstances surrounding a wedding that someone could exploit easily" to commit sexual assault, said Kristen Houser of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.

An inherent sense of trust among a wedding’s guests; a sense of lightheartedness; the free flow of alcohol — all of these can be ingredients for an act of sexual violence, Houser said.

Often people associate such risk factors with college campuses, but weddings aren’t much different, she said.