1 Dead, Multiple Injured in Active Shooter Situation at Fla. High School

A person was seen being taken into custody after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday. One person is dead and multiple people have been injured, according to the Broward County School Board. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Officers swarmed the school at 5901 Pine Island Road Wednesday afternoon, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. The suspect was described as a white male last seen leaving campus in a burgundy shirt.

A short time later a suspect matching that description was seen being taken into custody.

A man pulled a fire alarm at a Florida high school, creating a scene of chaos before opening fire on students and teachers, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.



School board officials said staff and students heard what sounded like gunfire shortly before dismissal, and the school went on an immediate lockdown.





Footage showed dozens of officers and ambulances at the school as students ran or walked out with hands up. Some reported victims were seen being carried out of the school.

NBC 6 spoke to the older brother of one student, who said his sister, a sophomore, was safe but “trembling in shock” at the scene unfolding at her high school.

“It’s just complete chaos out there,” he said a short distance from the school. “She was numb.”

Coral Springs Police tweeted that students and teachers should remain barricaded inside the school until officers can reach them.

People should stay away from the school due to an active police scene, officials said.

"Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution)," Coral Springs Police tweeted.



ATF agents were responding to the school to assist BSO and Coral Springs PD, officials said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with law enforcement about the shooting and NBC News reported that President Donald Trump was aware of the situation and monitoring.

No other information was known.

