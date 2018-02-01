U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 30, 2018, in Washington, DC.

The majority of Americans who tuned in or followed news coverage of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night thought that the president hit the right notes, according to the results of an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday.

Four in 10 people surveyed watched Trump's address, which drew in roughly 45 million viewers. Twenty-nine percent didn't watch the speech but followed news coverage, and 30 percent did not watch the speech or follow news coverage.

Of the 69 percent of Americans who watched the speech or followed the coverage, the majority — 60 percent — said Trump mostly focused on the right things. However, roughly four in 10 people surveyed, or 38 percent, said Trump mostly focused on the wrong things. His speech — subdued in tone but featuring several of his more polarizing policy proposals — centered on immigration, infrastructure and economic progress under his watch, among other topics.

Among those who said they watched or followed coverage of the address, 35 percent were enthusiastic about his address, and 21 percent were satisfied but not enthusiastic. Yet, 26 percent were dissatisfied but not angry and 16 percent were downright angry.