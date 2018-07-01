Stephanie Sebby-Strempel allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old black teen at a South Carolina pool last month. She was fired by the skincare brand Rodan+ Fields, for whom she was a contractor, following the incident.

A woman dubbed "Pool Patrol Paula" by the internet has been fired by the skin care company Rodan + Fields after she allegedly assaulted a black teenager at a pool and told him he didn't belong there, NBC News reported.

Authorities say Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, a white, South Carolina woman, was charged with third-degree assault after hitting a 15-year-old boy in the face and chest during an encounter at a pool on June 24 in Summerville, South Carolina, according to a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office incident report.

She was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly biting a sheriff's detective and pushing another into a wall when they tried to arrest her. The report, citing the unidentified teen, alleges that Sebby-Strempel called the boy "a punk," used "racial slurs" and said he didn't belong at the community pool — even though he had been invited there by a family friend who lives in the neighborhood.

Rodan + Fields confirmed to NBC that Sebby-Strempel, a now-former contractor for the company, was no longer affiliated with the brand after it reviewed "law enforcement statements" and determined that she violated company policy.

Thousands Across U.S. Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

The incident comes on the heels of another situation in which a white woman was captured on video in California calling police on an eight-year-old black girl for selling water without a permit. She became known across the internet as "Permit Patty."