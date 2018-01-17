Donald Trump and adult movie actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Adult movie actress Stormy Daniels purportedly denied having an extramarital affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, but she told a different story in 2011, according to a recently rediscovered magazine interview published Wednesday.

InTouch magazine has just made public a 7-year-old interview with Daniels in which she claims that a sexual relationship with Trump began after she met the future president at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

NBC News has reached out to Daniels, Spears, Moz and the White House for comment on the InTouch interview but received no response.

The InTouch interview surfaced after The Wall Street Journal reported last week that a lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in hush money a month before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen also provided a statement that was signed in the name of Daniels that called rumors of the affair and hush money "completely false.”