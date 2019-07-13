Major Power Outage Hits Parts of Manhattan

A blackout across much of midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side knocked out power to nearly 20,000 customers on Saturday evening, Con Edison said.

The Con Ed power outage map showed that more than 19,800 customers were without power.

"We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan," Con Ed said in a tweet.

Much of Rockefeller Center was without power since abotu 7 p.m.

The NYPD tweeted that it was responding to reports of power outages at the Columbus Circle subway station. Several people in the station tweeted photos and videos of the darkened platform.

The MTA tweeted that it was receiving reports of power outages at multiple stations.

Traffic lights were out and police were directing traffic around Rockefeller Center.

The signs at Radio City Music Hall and on the entrances to Rockefeller Center were blackened.

Some businesses closed and put up signs in their windows.