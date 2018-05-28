Power Outage Strands Riders at Ohio Amusement Park

In this July 2, 2014, file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio.

An amusement park in Ohio lost power Monday, shutting down rides and stranding visitors in mid-air on roller coasters.

Around 2:30 p.m. local time, Cedar Point, "the roller coaster capital of the world" tweeted that it had lost power in a portion of the park and that Ohio Edison was addressing the problem.





Visitors to the park shared images on social media that showed a roller coaster stuck on a steep ascent and smoke emanating from the platform of the Sky Ride.

"Spent $1200 between fast passes and admission for 6 people ... thanks for nothing," one person tweeted.

No word has been given as to what caused the outages.











