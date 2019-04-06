At Least 7 People Shot in Chicago: Police - NBC Bay Area
At Least 7 People Shot in Chicago: Police

Authorities later said two of those individuals shot were children

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Authorities were responding to reports of at least seven people shot Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

    The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in 6300 block of South Seeley Ave., according to police.

    Authorities said two of those individuals shot were children, ages ranging around 5 or 6 years old.

    "The shooting occured at a family gathering," CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later tweeted.

    Guglielmi also mentioned that individuals on the scene were not being cooperative with detectives. 

    Officials said those injured were transported to nearby hospitals; their condition remain unknown.

    No other details were immediately known.

    This story is developing.

