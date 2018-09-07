Nancy Crampton-Brophy was arrested on Wednesday at her Washington County home in the shooting death of her husband, Daniel Brophy.

A romance novelist was arrested on suspicion of murder, three months after her chef husband was found fatally shot inside the culinary institute where he taught, NBC News reported.

Portland, Oregon police said that Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 68, was arrested at her home on Wednesday — three months after Daniel Brophy was killed inside the Oregon Culinary Institute. She was arraigned Thursday on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Police did not release a possible motive for the June 2 killing.

Crampton-Brophy describes herself on her website as the author of "fiction books under the Romance Suspense genre." Among her works is a series with the tagline "wrong never felt so right," which includes titles such as "The Wrong Hero," "The Wrong Brother," and "The Wrong Husband."

At a vigil outside the culinary school where he taught for decades, Crampton-Brophy mourned her husband, saying, "Daniel was one of the few people I've ever known who did exactly what he wanted in life and loved doing it. He was a person who did what he loved: he loved teaching, he loved mushrooms, he loved his family."