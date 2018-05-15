Russia's Hypersonic Weapon Will Likely Be Ready for War by 2020: US Intelligence Reports - NBC Bay Area
Russia's Hypersonic Weapon Will Likely Be Ready for War by 2020: US Intelligence Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted his nation's growing hypersonic arsenal as "invincible"

    AP
    Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a cabinet meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

    A Russian weapon the U.S. is currently unable to defend against will be ready for war by 2020, according to sources with direct knowledge of American intelligence reports.

    The sources, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity, said Russia successfully tested the weapon, which could carry a nuclear warhead, twice in 2016. The third known test of the device, called a hypersonic glide vehicle, was carried out in October 2017 and resulted in a failure when the platform crashed seconds before striking its target.

    The latest revelations come more than two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin touted his nation's growing hypersonic arsenal as "invincible."

