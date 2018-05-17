It's Safe to Eat Romaine Lettuce Again, CDC Says - NBC Bay Area
It's Safe to Eat Romaine Lettuce Again, CDC Says

Published 2 hours ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File
    This April 23, 2018, file photo shows romaine lettuce on a shelf at a supermarket in San Rafael, California. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised American consumers to throw away and avoid eating the lettuce variety, especially if it originated from Yuma, Arizona, as investigators tried to figure out the cause of an E. coli outbreak.

    Romaine lettuce grown near Yuma, Arizona, is believed to have sickened 172 people in 32 states, killing one person, but it's unlikely to do so any more, NBC News reported.

    Any romaine lettuce that's now in stores is very likely not from the Yuma region, meaning it's unlikely to carry the E. coli bacteria linked to the outbreak, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

    More cases may still be reported but the lettuce has a 21-day shelf life and the lettuce's harvest season in Arizona ended in mid-April.

    "The most recent illnesses reported to CDC started when romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region was likely still available in stores, restaurants, and in peoples’ homes," according to the CDC update.

