At least one person is dead after a full-size school bus with children aboard and a dump truck collided on a major New Jersey highway Thursday, a violent accident that ripped the undercarriage completely off the bus and left it demolished on its side in the median, two sources tell News 4.

An unknown number of children were on board the school bus at the time of the 10:20 a.m. crash on Route 80 near exit 25 in Mount Olive Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. Multiple injuries have been reported.



Horrible NJ School Bus Accident Leaves Many Injured

No additional details on the children or the nature of the injuries were available. Morristown Medical Center confirmed it was receiving patients but a spokesperson did not know how many were expected to arrive at the hospital.

Photos obtained by News 4 shows the heavily damaged bus on its side in the median, surrounded by dozens of emergency and law enforcement vehicles. The front of it is barely recognizable, a mangled chunk of broken-apart machinery spread from the highway shoulder lane through the guardrail and into the grassy median, where police and first responders are seen tending to stunned children. The undercarriage, the bus wheels still attached, lays perpendicular to the overturned bus, stretching out over multiple lanes of the highway.



The side of the bus says Paramus Board of Education, according to Mount Olive Township Mayor Rob Greenbaum. The Paramus transportation office declined to share information with News 4, calling the situation "upsetting." An official tells News 4 the bus may have come from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, a public school serving roughly 650 students in grades 5-8. The principal's office hung up the phone when News 4 called seeking comment.

The school district's office said the superintendent is working on a statement. Gov. Murphy has also been briefed on the situation.

Route 80 is closed in both directions in the area, with westbound traffic diverted at exit 26. Expect heavy traffic and delays on Route 46, Mount Olive police say.

