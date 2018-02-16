Fla. Shooting Suspect to Offer Guilty Plea to Avoid Death Penalty - NBC Bay Area
Fla. Shooting Suspect to Offer Guilty Plea to Avoid Death Penalty

Published at 4:26 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 5:37 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    Accused Parkland Gunman to Plead Guilty

    NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports on the possible deal in which the accused gunman of the Parkland shooting tragedy will plead guilty if the death penalty is not sought.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

    Accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will offer to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty and a lengthy trial, his defense attorneys said Friday.

    His attorneys plan to meet with prosecutors to discuss the guilty plea, Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein confirmed to NBC 6.

    "There is only one question: Should this young man live or should he die by execution?" Finkelstein told the Sun-Sentinel. "We believe it’s in nobody’s best interest to go through a circus of a trial."

    Cruz hasn't formally been charged in the murders of the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but the defense lawyers said they're certain prosecutors would seek the death penalty.

    Florida requires a 12-0 jury vote to hand down a death sentence.

