Search Continues for Missing Conn. Baby; Mom's Death Ruled Homicide

Police continue to search for a 1-year-old baby who is missing from Ansonia.

Police continue to search for a missing 1-year-old baby girl from Ansonia after finding her mother dead in their Ansonia home Monday night and said they are investigating tips after issuing an Amber Alert for the baby on Wednesday afternoon.

The last time family members saw 1-year-old Venessa Morales was Friday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to the home on Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday after getting a request for a welfare check when the woman did not show up for work or call in sick. When the officers went to the home, they said they received no answer.

Later in the evening, officers were called back to the home around 7:30 p.m. after the woman’s family called them to report they had not heard from her.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they forced their way in and found the woman dead. There was no sign of her 1-year-old daughter, Venessa Morales, police said.

Police have not released the name of the woman because they are waiting on information from the office of the chief medical examiner to determine her identification.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the woman's death a homicide and said the cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

When asked Thursday if there are suspects in the homicide, police said they are pursuing leads.

“We have some things that are pointing us in the direction that’s helping us with the homicide investigation,” Ansonia Police Chief Andrew Cota said Thursday morning.

Police initially issued a Silver Alert for Venessa, then issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they initially issued a Silver Alert rather than an Amber Alert because they do not have a description of a vehicle or person the baby might be with, or a potential destination.

Venessa has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what she might be wearing. Police believe she might be in Connecticut and said they don't have any indication that she was taken out of state.

Ansonia Police said Wednesday that they are greatly concerned for Venessa's safety and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police said they followed a lead in Stratford, but it turned up empty. Their focus is on the Ansonia and New Haven areas.

State police and the FBI are helping with the search for Venessa. Police said they are following leads and that their priority in the case is to find Venessa.

Photo credit: Silver Alert

Police will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.

They are asking anyone with information to provide tips. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.