Man Climbs Over White House Security Barrier

A man climbed over a security barrier on the south side of the White House complex Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Secret Service. News4's Pat Collins has video from the scene. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A man climbed over a security barrier on the south side of the White House complex Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident took place about 12:45 p.m. between the Ellipse and E Street.

Jim Tripp, a tourist from Washington state, caught some of the incident on cellphone video.

"We were just here taking pictures in front of the White House with tons of other people, and some guy came at me kind of from my blind spot and just very calmly walked up and looked and me and said, 'Hey, do you want to see if God's real?' and he threw a backpack down at my feet in front of me, and I kind of looked up, and then he jumped over the three barriers that are there, ran across the street and started climbing the fence in front of the White House," Tripp said. "So at that time I turned on the video and started videotaping him."

Secret Service officers took him into custody. D.C. police deemed the backpack was safe.

The man is in D.C. police custody and is charged with unlawful entry.

The Ellipse was closed, a Secret Service spokesperson said. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on E Street and the White House fence line was restricted.

Most of the White House Complex is open again.