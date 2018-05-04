NJ's Suspected Serial Gunman in Custody, 1 Dead

A man is in custody in the random shooting death of a woman behind the wheel on a New Jersey highway, and authorities are looking into whether the man is connected to at least two other random shootings in the same county over the last few weeks, officials and sources familiar with the case told News 4 Friday.

A prosecutor spokesman said earlier Friday the suspect was considered a "serial" random shooter; now authorities are working to confirm if there's any connection between the deadly Thursday night shooting in Freehold and two other recent shootings -- one in Asbury Park and another in an unknown town.

All of the shootings have been in Monmouth County. Only one person, a woman, has been hit -- and that incident Thursday proved fatal.

In that case, the woman was driving onto Halls Mills Road from the Route 33 bypass in Freehold when she was shot and killed. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle and the woman's boyfriend were also in the car but unharmed.

Chopper 4 showed law enforcement vehicles near the scene early Friday.

One of the other shootings was in Asbury Park; a source says the gunman shot into a vehicle in the shore community, but it wasn't clear if anyone had been inside the car at the time. News 4 has reached out to Asbury police for details.

Information on the third shooting wasn't available.

"This is a bad guy," a prosecutor spokesperson said prior to the arrest. "We want him."

Authorities caution the investigation is very much preliminary and it's too early to speculate on a possible motive. Additional details are expected later Friday.