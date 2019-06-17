A man was shot after exchanging gunfire with officers outside a federal courthouse in Dallas, Texas, Monday morning, police said.

Dallas police said the suspect in the shooting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas has been taken to an area hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reported that one of its photographers, Tom Fox, was outside the courthouse and witnessed the gunman approaching the door of the federal building and firing shots. The man appeared to be wearing body armor and carrying a rifle.

The window panes in a revolving door of the courthouse were broken afterward. It was not immediately clear if the glass door was shattered by police fire or the gunman.

A photo taken by Fox shows federal officers surrounding a man lying shirtless on the ground in the parking lot.

Several witnesses told NBC 5 they heard between 15 to 20 shots fired.

Police were seen searching for a device near the federal courthouse. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.