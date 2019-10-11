Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, Friday, October 11, 2019, after a stabbing incident at the shopping center that left four people injured. Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He had been taken into custody.

Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing at least four people in a shopping center in the English city of Manchester on Friday, NBC News reported.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that four people were stabbed and were were taken to a hospital. Counter-terror police are leading the investigation but there has been no suggestion so far that the incident is terror-related, police said.

Police updated a previous statement which said five people had been hurt.

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible and incident and the circumstances as we know them," police said in a statement.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from the Counter Terror Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," the statement said.