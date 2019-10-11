Stabbing in Manchester's Arndale Shopping Center Injures at Least 4; Suspect Arrested - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Power Being Restored in Some Areas
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Stabbing in Manchester's Arndale Shopping Center Injures at Least 4; Suspect Arrested

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Published 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stabbing in Manchester's Arndale Shopping Center Injures at Least 4; Suspect Arrested
    Peter Byrne/AP
    Police outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, Friday, October 11, 2019, after a stabbing incident at the shopping center that left four people injured. Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He had been taken into custody.

    Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing at least four people in a shopping center in the English city of Manchester on Friday, NBC News reported.

    Greater Manchester Police confirmed that four people were stabbed and were were taken to a hospital. Counter-terror police are leading the investigation but there has been no suggestion so far that the incident is terror-related, police said. 

    Police updated a previous statement which said five people had been hurt.

    "In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible and incident and the circumstances as we know them," police said in a statement.

    "Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from the Counter Terror Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," the statement said.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices