This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass.

Steve Wynn on Tuesday announced he would step down as CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributed to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.