Heroic Students Rushed Shooter at Colorado School

The community of a Denver suburb is processing the fear that struck home when two people opened fire at a school in Colorado. Kendrick Castillo, 18, died when he rushed at one of the attackers that entered his class at STEM School Highlands Ranch. (Published 2 hours ago)

Students are being hailed for their heroism Wednesday, a day after they rushed one of the shooters at STEM School Highlands near Denver and helped to disarm them, NBC News reported.

Among them are a recruit to the U.S. Marines, Brendan Bialy, and 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, whom a classmate said died while lunging at the attacker.

Nui Giasoli told the TODAY show she was in class when a shooter entered and drew a gun before Bialy and the others rushed them.

They "were brave enough to bring him down so that all of us could escape and all of us could be reunited with our families," Giasoli said.