Suspected Poacher Was Mauled to Death by Lions' Pack in South Africa - NBC Bay Area
Suspected Poacher Was Mauled to Death by Lions' Pack in South Africa

“They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains," an official said

By Sindy Nanclares

Published at 2:19 PM PST on Feb 12, 2018

    Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images
    A lion walks through the Pafuri game reserve on Jul. 22, 2010 in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

    A suspected poacher was attacked and half-eaten by a lions' pack in a private nature reserve in Limpopo, a northern providence of South Africa, this weekend, the local police reported.

    “They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains," Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.

    The police found a loaded rifle and ammunition near the man’s remains, which has led officials to believe he was illegally hunting on Friday evening when he was mauled.

    “His half lifeless body was saved after the lions were scared off by gunshots,” the police said in a statement.

    Originally, the individual was believed to be a 46-year-old man, whose reactor had broken down in the fields prompting him to walk to his compound. That man was later found to be safe.

    The identity of the individual is yet to be determined. The local police called on locals to provide any information that might help to identify the victim. The Home Affairs Department is also involved in the identification process.

