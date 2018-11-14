Suspected Serial Killer Samuel Little Connected to at Least 90 Murders - NBC Bay Area
Suspected Serial Killer Samuel Little Connected to at Least 90 Murders

The convicted killer has given officials information on a "multitude" of murders

    AP
    Samuel Little listens as he is sentenced to three consecutive terms of life in prison without parole for murdering three women in the late 1980s, in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014.

    A serial killer convicted of murdering three women in California and recently charged with killing a woman in Texas could be connected to more than 90 murders committed across more than a dozen states and three decades, Texas authorities said Tuesday.

    Samuel Little, 78, has provided investigators details on a "multitude" of murders he may have committed between 1970 and 2005 in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois, Ohio, California, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, South Carolina, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

    Little is incarcerated at the Wise County Sheriff's Office Jail, NBC News reported.

