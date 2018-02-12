Mystery Note, Substance Sent to Trump Jr. Wife's NYC Home: Officials - NBC Bay Area
Mystery Note, Substance Sent to Trump Jr. Wife's NYC Home: Officials

The substance mailed to the East 54th Street apartment is not hazardous, according to an NYPD spokesman, and is being taken to a lab in the city for further analysis

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    A letter containing an unidentified substance addressed to Donald Trump Jr. was sent to a Manhattan apartment building unit that belongs to Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, the president's daughter-in-law, multiple senior law enforcement officials and city officials tell News 4 and NBC News.

    The powder, mailed to the East 54th Street apartment, was not believed to be harmful, according to police source close to the investigation. They said police were still investigating who might have sent the package.

    The substance was being taken to a lab in the city for further analysis, an NYPD source said. Vanessa Trump was decontaminated at the scene as a precaution, according to a senior official with knowledge of the investigation.

    She and two others were taken to a hospital for observation, also strictly as a precaution, after the letter was opened Monday morning, according to three senior officials. There's no indication they suffered any injuries and the identities of the other two people taken to the hospital weren't immediately clear. 

    The FDNY responded to a call about a suspicious susbstance at the building shortly after 10 a.m.; the nature of the substance wasn't immediately clear, nor were details on the content of the letter available. One senior official described it as a "powder job." 

    Police and other emergency units remained on the scene Monday afternoon. Secret Service was also aware.

    Trump Jr. married Vanessa Trump, formerly Vanessa Kay Haydon, in November 2005 at Mara-a-Lago. Trump Jr.'s aunt officiated.

    Michael Cohen, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement, "How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five young children? This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences."

    The investigation is ongoing.

