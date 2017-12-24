Manure Package Sent to Mnuchin Mentioned Tax Bill: Sources

Law enforcement sources say that a suspicious package addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Bel-Air home contained manure. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 8 on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Published Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017)

A Los Angeles Department bomb squad responded to a Bel-Air neighborhood Saturday night due to a suspicious package addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Someone in the neighborhood reportedly received a suspicious package addressed to Mnuchin, according to the LAPD. The package -- which contained horse manure -- was dropped off at a neighbor's house. It was cleared by investigators around 8 p.m.

The Secret Service was also involved due to the connection to Mnuchin.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper. Multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC investigations that officers unwrapped the box to discover it was filled with horse manure.

A Christmas card was also inside the package, making some reference to Mnuchin and President Donald Trump, multiple sources told NBC.

The card did not contain a threat, but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump's $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, signed on Dec. 22, according to multiple sources.

No evacuations were reported, but Bel Air Road was closed due to the investigation.

NBC News' Andrew Blankstein contributed to this report.

