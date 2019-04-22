In honor of Earth Month, Target is giving car seat recycling a boost with the return of its popular trade-in event.

Need to update your growing child's old car seat for a new size or just looking to get rid of that damaged booster? Target is currently accepting all types of car seats in exchange for a coupon for 20% off select baby gear.

Starting Monday through May 4, guests can take their used infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged, to their local Target store and save 20% on a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear, such as high chairs, swings and bouncers.

Materials from old car seats are recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as pallets and plastic buckets as well as construction materials like steel beams and carpet padding.

Since the program first launched in April 2016, the Minneapolis-based company has recycled nearly half a million car seats, or 7.4 million pounds of material, the company said in a news release.

Car seats did not have to be purchased at a Target store in order to qualify for the trade-in. Car seats can only be traded in at Target stores, however, the 20% off coupon can be applied to purchases in-store and online. Coupons are eligible through May 11, 2019.

To find a participating car seat trade-in event near you click here.