This Feb. 25, 2018, file photo shows people visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when students and parents were allowed on campus for the first time since the shooting that killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

Classrooms across the country are still trying to return to a sense of normalcy nearly one month since a gunman killed 17 people at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

NBC News created a questionnaire to gauge from teachers what's changed for them since the shooting and how their students are handling it.

Their answers reflected a deep sense of anxiety about what, if anything, they can do to stop a shooter in their own school.

"I think about what I could do to protect my students, while also understanding any number of them could be the shooter," said one teacher from League City, Texas.

Another teacher talked about keeping a can of wasp spray under their desk.