Teen to Be Charged With Killing Couple in Their Va. Home

Neighbors of a quiet Reston, Virginia, community are in shock after a couple in their neighborhood was murdered inside their home. News4's Darcy Spencer reports police plan to charge a teenager in the murders. (Published Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017)

Fairfax County police said a 17-year-old boy will be charged with killing a couple inside their Reston, Virginia, home Friday after he recovers from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Detectives said the teen, who is not being named due to his age, knew Scott Fricker and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, prior to the shooting early Friday morning. He allegedly got inside their home and shot and killed both after being confronted by the couple.

Police said after shooting the two, the boy shot himself. He suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital under police guard.

Because of his injuries, police have not been able to serve the charges against the boy.

Four other family members who were at home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker had a law practice and specialized in estate planning and elder law, according to her website. Scott Fricker worked for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"They were a wonderful couple," said Janet Kuhn, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker's mother.

Kuhn said days before the killings, Kuhn-Fricker had been consumed with concern about her 16-year-old daughter's boyfriend. Kuhn said Kuhn-Fricker had discovered the 17-year-old was a Nazi supporter.

"My daughter and her husband found out about a lot of the Nazi stuff just this past week, and they forbid their daughter to see him again," Kuhn said.

On Saturday, neighbors and friends brought candles and flowers to place at the end of the family's driveway and held a quiet vigil across the street.

Some were thinking of the Frickers' young son, whom they often saw playing basketball outside the house.

"It's hard to imagine that he doesn't have parents anymore, and I can't imagine that Christmas will ever be the same for him again," one neighbor told News4.