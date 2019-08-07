Three American Tourists Drown During Turks and Caicos Island Vacation - NBC Bay Area
Three American Tourists Drown During Turks and Caicos Island Vacation

The victims, a doctor and a couple in their 30s, were all from the Houston area

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Published 23 minutes ago

    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Getty Images/EyeEm, File
    A file photo shows the beach in Major Hill, Turks and Caicos Islands.

    Three American adults drowned and two children were rescued from the water while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, island police said, NBC News reported.

    All three of the victims, whose bodies were recovered from the waters of Bambarra Beach in Middle Caicos, were from the Houston area, according to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston. 

    They were identified by family and friends as Richard Okoloise, an emergency physician, and Irma Barrera, 33, a nurse, and her partner, Roy Perez, 38.

    The bodies of two of them were found Monday and the third was recovered Tuesday, authorities said. Okoloise was related to one of the girls who was rescued, while the couple was related to the other girl, the Turks and Caicos police said on Facebook.

