Tornado Wreaks Havoc on Dayton, Ohio, Area

A large and dangerous tornado raked across the Dayton, Ohio, area Monday night and several people had been reported injured, NBC News reported. Extensive damage was reported in areas north of the city, and thousands of customers were without power, utilities reported.

The National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for northern Montgomery County, urging residents to take cover in Englewood, Northview and surrounding areas. It confirmed a "large and dangerous" tornado on the ground near the Dayton suburb of Trotwood in Montgomery County just after 11 p.m.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald told NBC affiliate WDTN of Dayton that several apartment complexes were being evacuated because of the potential of gas explosions. McDonald said on Facebook that power lines and trees were down across the city of 25,000 residents.

In Mercer County, at least seven people had been transported to hospitals for injuries sustained during the storm, according to county officials. They did not detail the extent of the injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was using snow plows to remove debris off a highway after the tornado hit the area late Monday.