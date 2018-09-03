Tropical Storm Forms Near Fla. Keys, Aims for Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Gordon formed near the Florida Keys on Monday, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gordon is located about 60 miles west-northwest of Key Largo and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 16 mph, as of the NHC's 11 a.m. public advisory.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River on the Mississippi-Louisiana border to the Alabama-Florida Border.

The NHC issued a Tropical Storm Warning for portions of South Florida in Miami-Dade County and Monroe County — from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for the Okaloosa-Walton County Line westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for west of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River and east of the Mississippi-Alabama border to Navarre.

Gordon is expected to gradually strengthen during the next 48 hours, the NHC said. Up to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall over the central and northwestern Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

The storm is expected to reach the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday.

The NHC issued a flood watch for Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

