Truck Rams Into Fox TV Studios in Dallas

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the crash created a mess of papers scattered on the ground

By Eline de Bruijn and Brian Roth

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    The driver of a pickup truck filled with leaflets was arrested after he repeatedly rammed into the KDFW Fox 4 studios Wednesday morning.

    Police said they were called to the 400 block of N. Griffin Street about 6:12 a.m.

    In a tweet, the Fox owned-and-operated station reported the man crashed into the side of their building twice, jumped out of the truck and began to rant about treason. He left behind a suspicious bag that prompted a bomb squad investigation.

    Staffers tweeted that the building was evacuated. Police officers were seen investigating the truck and the suspicious bag about 8:15 a.m. A bomb-sniffing dog checked vehicles parked in the studio parking lot and lots nearby.

    A picture posted to Twitter showed the man in handcuffs on the sidewalk.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the crash created a mess of papers scattered on the ground. Police said the paperwork that was within the truck mentioned a different DFW television station.

    Dallas Area Rapid Transit said train and bus service was suspended through the downtown area due to the police investigation.

    • Southbound Red and Blue trains will stop at Pearl/Arts District Station
    • Southbound Orange from Parker Road trains will stop at Mockingbird Station
    • Southbound Green and Orange from DFW Airport trains will stop at Victory Station
    • Northbound Red and Blue trains will stop at West End Station
    • Northbound Green trains stop at Deep Ellum Station

    So far there have been no reports of injuries.

